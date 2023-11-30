WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two girls have been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night in Waterbury, according to the Waterbury Fire Department.
Officials said the girls were walking home from an after-school program around 5 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle on Sunnyside Avenue.
The Waterbury Fire Department said the girls were transported to Waterbury Hospital for their injuries.
Sunnyside Avenue was shut down for a police investigation immediately following the crash. The road has since been reopened.
Officials said they do not believe the victims’ injuries are life-threatening.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.