2 hurt after shooting on Valley Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting late Thursday night.

Captain Anthony Duff told News 8 just before 11:30 p.m. officers were called to Valley Street between Mountain Road and East Ramsdell Street after reports of a shooting.

The two unidentified victims were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Information about the shooter was not provided.

Those with information are asked to call the department at (203) 946-6304.