2 hurt after shooting on Valley Street in New Haven

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting late Thursday night.

Captain Anthony Duff told News 8 just before 11:30 p.m. officers were called to Valley Street between Mountain Road and East Ramsdell Street after reports of a shooting.

The two unidentified victims were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Information about the shooter was not provided.

Those with information are asked to call the department at (203) 946-6304.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Police across the state cracking down on illegal fireworks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police across the state cracking down on illegal fireworks"

Waterbury honor student says superintendent 'revoked' her diploma after her family threw a graduation event for her class

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury honor student says superintendent 'revoked' her diploma after her family threw a graduation event for her class"

New, aggressive lone star tick expanding rapidly throughout CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New, aggressive lone star tick expanding rapidly throughout CT"

New Haven PD: Man shot in legs while driving on Winthrop Avenue

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven PD: Man shot in legs while driving on Winthrop Avenue"

What classes could look like when CT schools reopen this fall

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "What classes could look like when CT schools reopen this fall"

'Siri, call 911': Man rescued from entrance of sluice pipe by Guilford officers, his wife

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Siri, call 911': Man rescued from entrance of sluice pipe by Guilford officers, his wife"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss