2 injured after car crashes into creek in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were taken to the hospital after their car ended up in a creek in East Haven on Friday morning.

Police say that two people were injured after the car that they were in crashed into a creek in the area of 384/390 Cosey Beach Avenue at around 5 a.m.

The two unidentified occupants were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what direction that they were traveling in or how they ended up in the creek at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.