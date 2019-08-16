Breaking News
2 injured after car crashes into creek in East Haven

2 injured after car crashes into creek in East Haven

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were taken to the hospital after their car ended up in a creek in East Haven on Friday morning.

Police say that two people were injured after the car that they were in crashed into a creek in the area of 384/390 Cosey Beach Avenue at around 5 a.m.

The two unidentified occupants were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what direction that they were traveling in or how they ended up in the creek at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss