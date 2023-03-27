WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were injured in a fight Monday morning in West Haven, authorities said.

West Haven police responded to a home on Bristol Street for the report of a fight between two people.

According to police, one man attacked the other with a screwdriver, while the other used a hammer. The two were fighting over a woman, police said.

Both men were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police did not elaborate on their injuries or conditions.

