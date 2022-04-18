NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in New Haven Friday night.

Officers responded to Henry Street, between Dixwell Avenue and Ashmun Street, around 9:50 p.m. for the report of gunfire.

While responding officers were locating and securing a crime scene, police said they were told that two men who had been struck by gunfire were dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital by private car.

A 28-year-old New Haven man and a 31-year-old New Haven man were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators collected ballistic evidence from the scene, and detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on the double shooting is asked to call New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637.