NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Correction is investigating the deaths of two inmates at the New Haven Correctional Center, officials said Thursday.

On Thursday, state Department of Correction officials said a correctional officer was conducting a routine tour and saw two individuals unresponsive within the same cell.

Correctional and medical staff immediately began live-saving measures, officials said, including CPR and the administration of Narcan.

After 911 was called, one of the inmates was taken to St. Raphael Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to officials. The other was pronounced deceased at the New Haven Correctional Center.

Their names are not being released at this time pending notification of family.

Officials also said one correctional officer exhibited symptoms of fentanyl exposure and Narcan was administered. He is currently recovering at the hospital.

Officials said the exact manner and cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Department of Correction Security Division, Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes and the Inspector General’s Office are on scene.

