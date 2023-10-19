HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two police investigations appeared to be underway on Thursday night in Hamden.

The New Haven and Hamden police departments were seen investigating the area of Shelton Avenue and Goodrich Street. There is no word on what occurred at the location at this time.

Hamden police were also seen investigating another scene on Fairview Avenue and Arch Street.

Officers were seen wearing vests that said hazardous device unit.

Police appeared to take a man into custody.

It is not clear if the two scenes are related.

News 8 reached out to police and is waiting to hear back.

Stay with News 8 for updates.