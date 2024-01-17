MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juveniles allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint at a home on Wilson Street Tuesday night in Milford, according to police.

The victim told police that around 6:40 p.m., they were robbed by two male juveniles who were known to them. The suspects took off in a white vehicle, which was later stopped on Schoolhouse Road.

Police said they found narcotics in the vehicle and that the gun from this incident was dropped off at another Milford home after the robbery.

After receiving a search warrant for the home, police recovered a .38 caliber loaded pistol Wednesday morning, which they said was stolen during a burglary in Vernon.

Both youths were charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police said additional charges are pending.