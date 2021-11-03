2 killed in head-on crash on Route 68 in Wallingford

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford Police are investigating a crash that killed two people on Route 68 near Barnes Road Tuesday.

Police have identified the victims as Prabhudas Patel, 83, of Wallingford, and Stephanie Napolitano, 46, of Meriden.

Preliminary investigation revealed Patel was driving eastbound on Route 68 when he collided with Napolitano who was traveling westbound. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.

Both Patel and Napolitano were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where they later were pronounced deceased, according to police.

Members of the Wallingford Police Traffic Division responded to the scene and are investigating. The Wallingford Fire Department also provided assistance.

Traffic was affected for several hours so police could investigate.

Police say to contact Officer Christian Evans at (203) 294-2819 with any information.

This is an active investigation. Stay up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Avelo Airline’s first non-stop flight to take off from Tweed to Orlando Wednesday

News /

Campaign officials for Democrat Lauren Garrett announce she has won the race for mayor in Hamden

News /

A fractured Democratic Party could help the Republican, Independent in the race for mayor in Hamden

News /

Brass City expecting low voter turnout due to no mayoral race this year

News /

Justin Elicker wins mayoral race in New Haven

News /

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker addresses supporters after claiming victory

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss