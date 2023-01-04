NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021.

The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven dead inside his vehicle.

Witnesses said another car pulled up to Warren’s, and two occupants fired several gunshots into his car. They sped off quickly, fleeing the scene.

24-year-old Deane Matta Jr. (Photo provided by North Haven PD) 22-year-old Amari Salcedo Jr. (Photo provided by North Haven PD)

After a lengthy investigation, police arrested 22-year-old Amari Salcedo Jr. and 24-year-old Deane Matta Jr. from New Haven on Wednesday.

Salcedo is being held on a $2,000,000 bond, and Matta is currently in custody for weapons charges stemming from an earlier arrest in New Haven. Officers said Matta will be charged again for the homicide and held on an additional $2,000,000 bond.

Both men were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to North Haven police.