MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men have been arrested and are facing charges for a shooting incident last month in Meriden, according to police.

Officers responded on Oct. 18 to a report of a disturbance where shots were fired around 10:28 a.m. at the corner of Perkins Street and East Main Street. Police said an investigation revealed that there was an altercation involving three men which resulted in shots being fired at one of them.

The man was not struck, but police did recover a shell casing at the scene.

Police said Norberto Pellot was arrested on Oct. 26 in connection to the shooting and is facing charges of conspiracy to commit assault, assault, reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

Wesley Vazquez-Santana was arrested Thursday for this shooting while he was in court in New Haven on a separate gun case. He is facing charges of criminal attempt at assault, unlawful discharge, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a person and breach of peace.