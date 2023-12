WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were found shot after a rollover crash in Waterbury, according to police.

The men, who are 19 and 20 years old, were found after the vehicle rolled over at about 1 p.m. Sunday on Delford Road.

They were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Delford Road remained closed Sunday afternoon. Police have not released information about potential suspects.