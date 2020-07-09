2 men shot in Meriden; police investigating

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating after two men were shot Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Hobart and Yale streets.

Upon arrival, police learned that two gunshot victims were taken to the hospital — by private car — for non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not yet been released.

No information was provided about the shooter or what led up to the incident.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Joe Robison at (203) 630-6267