WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking for two suspects who threatened a man at gunpoint and stole his car Saturday evening.

At 9:12 p.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint at Hill and Hazel Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a 48-year-old male victim who told police he was approached by two men who threatened him at gunpoint and took his vehicle.

The victim allowed the suspects to take his car.

Police did not describe what the vehicle looks like, and this case remains under investigation.