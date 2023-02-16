MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two schools in Meriden are on a lockout Thursday morning as police search for a suspect who fled from officers on foot.

Meriden police tell News 8 that Roger Sherman Elementary and Maloney High School are on lockout due to the search. Police are asking people to avoid the area of Liberty Street at Sunset Avenue.

A lockout means no one can enter or leave the building but classes will proceed as scheduled.

“Please avoid this area if possible as the investigation is active and ongoing,” a post on Meriden’s Facebook page read.

Members of the Connecticut State Police and a K9 unit are helping Meriden police.

No other information on the investigation was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.