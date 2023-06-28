NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners will decide Wednesday night whether two more officers charged in the case involving Richard “Randy” Cox will be terminated.

Following New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson’s recommendation to terminate Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officer Oscar Diaz, the board will vote in a special counsel meeting. Earlier this month, the board terminated Officer Luis Rivera and Officer Jocelyn Lavandier. A fifth officer, Ronald Pressley, retired in January and is not subject to punishment by the board.

A year ago, the five officers were transporting Cox to the police station in a police van that did not have seatbelts when Diaz stopped abruptly, causing Cox to hit his head.

Despite begging for help, Cox did not receive immediate medical assistance. Officers then dragged him across the floor and placed him into a cell. The incident left him paralyzed from the chest down.

All five officers pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to person(s).