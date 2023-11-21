WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two mothers facing several charges in connection to a crash that involved eight children appeared briefly Tuesday at a Waterbury courthouse.

Jamie Lee Madore and Elezebeth Farina, both 36, are facing numerous charges, including seat belt violations, driving without insurance, reckless driving and risk of injury to a minor.

According to court documents, on Aug.18 the two women and their kids were at Farina’s home in Waterbury when Madore got into a dispute with someone who was watching her cats and wanted to go to back to her home in Bristol.

According to Farina’s affidavit, Madore was complaining to get into into the car, but Farina didn’t want to go.

“Jamie just kept insisting on it so then I just gave in,” Farina’s affidavit reads.

Madore was driving a five-seat Ford Focus north on Woodtick Road near Upson Road in Wolcott. Police said that Farina was in the passenger seat, four of the kids were in the backseat and four were in the hatchback. Several were not wearing their seat belt.

That’s when police said that Madore lost control of the vehicle, crossed the line and swerved. The vehicle landed on its side in a muddy ditch. One of the children was ejected and ended up under the vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

“I’m going to tell you if it was about four feet over to the left, they would’ve hit a telephone pole head-on,” Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said. “Miraculously — I mean the one boy did get seriously injured — but everyone else, bumps and bruises. Thank God.”

Stephens said that six of the kids in the car belonged to Farina, while two were Madore’s children. They ranged in age from 2 to 16.

According to the documents, Madore was playing music loudly in the car and driving at least 15 mph above the speed limit at the time of the crash.

One of the first officers to arrive on scene said he saw eight children “on the side of the road covered in what appeared to be mud and blood.”

“Were they remorseful? Yes, both of them were very remorseful of what had happened,” Stephens said. “We called them and told them we had their warrants completed and they turned themselves in voluntarily.”

Both women are currently out on bond. They are scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 8 and Jan. 18. They did not enter pleas during Tuesday’s brief court appearance.

News 8 approached Jamie Madore for comment but she declined to do an interview.