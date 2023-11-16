WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – Two mothers have been arrested and are facing charges after an August crash in Wolcott that involved eight children.

Police said 36-year-old Jamie Lee Madore of Bristol and 36-year-old Elezebeth Farina of Waterbury were arrested Wednesday in connection to the crash.

Madore, who was the driver of the vehicle, is being charged with seven counts of seatbelt violations, operating without insurance, reckless driving, seven counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment. Farina, who was the front seat passenger, was charged with five counts of risk of injury minor.

These charges stem from a crash that occurred on Aug. 18 Woodtick Road near the area of Upson Road. Police said a Ford Focus was driving north on the road when Madore crossed the center line and went off the road when she overcorrected. The vehicle then landed on its side.

Police said there were eight children in the vehicle at the time of the crash with three in the hatchback of the Focus. One of the children in the vehicle was ejected and ended up underneath the vehicle.

The child was pulled out from under the car by other motorists and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Both Madore and Farina are scheduled to be arranged on Nov. 21.