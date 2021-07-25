2 New Haven men arrested after crashing stolen car in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two New Haven men were arrested after crashing a stolen car in Hamden Saturday.

Hamden Police say at about 5 a.m. they responded to a crash on Dixwell Ave. and Treadwell Street. Their investigation revealed a stolen car was involved in the crash and had hit a parked car.

The vehicle was driven by Warren Wicks, 19, of New Haven. He and his passenger, Montrel Rogers, 20, also of New Haven, were found on the scene.

Wicks was found in possession of numerous drugs including crack cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy.

Extensive damage was done to the stolen car.

Wicks is charged with larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, two counts of possession of narcotics, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, failure to maintain proper lane, and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Wicks is detailed on a $10,000 bond.

Rogers is charged with conspiracy to commit larceny. He is detained on a $5,000 bond.

They are scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on Sept. 10, 2021.