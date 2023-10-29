NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two New Haven police cruisers were hit when officers responded to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning in New Haven.

Police heard gunshots at about 2:30 a.m., according to officials, and drove to Chapel Street near Temple and College streets to investigate.

The officers then saw a large crowd scattering and a vehicle driving “erratically” toward oncoming traffic, according to police. When the officers tried to stop it, the vehicle hit two cruisers at the intersection of College Street and George Street, and then the people inside tried to run away. A passenger was taken into custody. The driver got away.

About 14 minutes later, a juvenile who had been shot in the leg arrived at a hospital. They are expected to survive.

Officers aren’t sure if the vehicle that hit the cruisers was involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.