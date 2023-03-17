WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men from New York were arrested on Thursday after shoplifting from Lowe’s in Wallingford, police said.

Wallingford police responded to a report of a shoplifting incident involving two men, a driver, and a getaway car.



Police located one man wearing a green jacket and a New York Yankees hat leaving the store after he didn’t pay for several items. While he initially refused to comply with officers, he was quickly placed into custody.

A second man was arrested while leaving the store a short time later without incident, police said.

The men, identified as 31-year-old Jalil McIntyre and 23-year-old Deshun Jackson of New York City, both have extraditable arrest warrants out of New Hampshire.

The getaway driver, who fled in a white GMC Acadia with New York plates, was not located.

Jackson was charged with larceny in the fifth degree, interfering with an officer, and fugitive from justice. McIntyre was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree and fugitive from justice.

Both men were held on separate $10,000 bonds each.

