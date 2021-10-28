2 rescued from Hamden apartment building fire

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters rescued two people from an apartment building fire in Hamden Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the apartment building on Mix Avenue just before 9 a.m. Firefighters rescued a 44-year-old woman who was sitting on a second-floor window sill with heavy smoke coming from the window and a 51-year-old man from an interior stairwell.

Deputy Fire Marshal Nelson Hwang said the woman had turned on the stove to cook breakfast then fell asleep and woke up to the smell of smoke. Smoke detectors were activated, and fire officials said the residents had safely exited the building before returning to gather personal belongings.

The woman was taken to the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital for burns, and the man was treated for smoke inhalation at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Fire UC 667 Mix Ave. 2 victims rescued from 2nd floor by #firefighters. Checking for extension. Marshal investigating. #Hamden pic.twitter.com/FNiG5Q10QC — Chief Gary Merwede (@hfdcar1) October 28, 2021

The Hamden Fire Department reminds residents to never leave cooking unattended, immediately evacuate a fire condition in the home, and never reenter a building to retrieve personal belongings.