2 students at Kennedy High School in Waterbury test positive for COVID; all classes moving online for next 2 days

New Haven
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two students at Kennedy High School in Waterbury have tested positive for COVID-19.

After talking with the city’s health department, the district decided to move from its current hybrid learning plan to distance learning through Friday, Sept. 18.

In-person classes will resume on Monday.

Those who have had direct contact with the students will be notified.

The students who tested positive for COVID-19 have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days. Additionally, the students will need medical documentation prior to returning to in-person classes, the district said.

