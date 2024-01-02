MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Connecticut men have been arrested after they allegedly attempted to break into a Meriden home while armed, authorities said.

Meriden police responded to the report of a break-in at a home on Dec. 28, 2023. A resident who lived inside the home called 911 and watched as two suspects tried to break in through his Ring video camera.

The caller said there were two men on the front porch of the home, and one had a handgun.

Before officers arrived at the home, the two men had left the scene.

Responding police officers searched the area and found two suspects who matched the description provided by the caller.

Police said one man had his hand in his pocket and when he removed it a loaded .45 Glock fell on the ground. The two men were detained by Meriden police and provided officers with false names, officials said.

The men were arrested and brought to the Meriden Police Department where they were identified as Robert Dobson, 29, of Meriden and Robert Tiarre Bowens, 20, of Bridgeport.

Mugshot of Robert Dobson. (SOUCE: Meriden Police Department) Mugshot of Robert Bowens. (SOUCE: Meriden Police Department)

Dobson was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, first-degree conspiracy to commit attempted burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and interfering with police. He was given a $500,000 bond.

Bowens was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, first-degree conspiracy to commit attempted burglary, criminal impersonation, interfering with police and possession of a controlled substance. He was given a $500,000 bond.

Police said both men had several re-arrest warrants from other jurisdictions.