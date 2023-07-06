NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Train service is back to normal Thursday morning after a man was shot on a Metro-North train at the New Haven Union Station.

Early morning commuters could still see investigators looking for evidence on the train platform where it happened. Police said a dispute on a train around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday spilled out onto the platform, and that is where a male victim was shot. It had train riders on edge hours later.

“Especially because I’m going to New York, and I’m going to get back right at the time when the shooting happened,” New Haven resident Delva Leao said. “It just seemed so out of this world. It’s, yeah, it’s really surprising.”

Police say they are looking for two male suspects. Witnesses saw police chasing two young men through the station. Then they saw a much larger police response.

“I mean, they had guns drawn,” described Renee Bovain, who said she was there at the time. “There were some big guns drawn, little guns. Weapons drawn, and we’re sitting there like, what in the world is going on?

The 34-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition, according to New Haven police. MTA police are leading the investigation. Amtrak, New Haven and Connecticut State Police are assisting.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said numerous surveillance cameras picked up the two suspects, and they were last seen on a bus heading toward the New Haven Green.

“Well, they got on another bus, so now we’re still going through the footage of the other buses to find out their exact location,” Jacobson said in a late morning press conference.

Commuters say the shooting makes them look at Union Station differently.

“We use the train a lot, so probably reconsider different travel methods now just because it was that easy to get a gun on the train,” said Trumbull resident Christiane Ottani.

“It’s like the violence is even getting to places where we feel safe. So, it’s a little bit concerning,” Leao said.

“Seems to be happening everywhere,” Branford resident Chris Vergato said. “So, it’s disconcerting, but life goes on. It’s sad.”

Police stressed that commuters should know this shooting was targeted and there is no threat to the general public.