WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two 16-year-old girls were charged with second-degree assault last month after a fight at a basketball game sent one student to a hospital, Waterbury police confirmed Friday.

The fight happened on Feb. 10 following a basketball game at Crosby High School, according to Waterbury police. The victim, who is 16, told police she was assaulted outside by several other teens after the game.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital, according to police. Officials said she had minor injuries.

The two teens were arrested on Feb. 13. Police expect additional arrests.

In January, six high school students were arrested in connection to a fight at the school.