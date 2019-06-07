2 Waterbury men apprehended for allegedly breaking into vacant Wolcott homes

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) - Two Waterbury men are locked up, accused of breaking into a vacant homes in Wolcott.

Back in April, officers say Dakota San-Angelo and Mark Cyr busted into a home under renovation on Celia Drive and stole all the large appliances inside.

Police also caught the pair cutting copper piping from the basement of a home for sale on Garrigus Court in May.

The two told officers they were maintenance workers, but later confessed.

