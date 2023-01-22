WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody Friday after they allegedly stole an SUV, and then hit a police vehicle while trying to get away from officers.

The Honda CRV was stolen on Tuesday from a residence in Waterbury, according to police. Police spotted the vehicle Friday night while at the red light on Brass Mill Drive and East Main Street.

The teens then tried to get away from officers, reversed the SUV and then hit the front of a police cruiser, according to law enforcement. The 15-year-old driver then got out of the SUV and was taken into custody. The 16-year-old passenger ran away and into a parking lot, where he was arrested.

No officers were injured, and the cruiser sustained minor damage. Police have not released the names of the two teens.

The 15-year-old has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, disobeying an officer’s signal, unsafe backing and operation of a motor vehicle. The 16-year-old was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and interfering with police.