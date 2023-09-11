NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police say they are investigating after two people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night.

According to police, the department received a call around 5:19 p.m. for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim at Yale New Haven Hospital on Chapel Street.

Medical personnel told officers that the victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and that he was transported to their hospital on York Street for surgery. The victim is said the be in critical condition.

The victim said he was standing at the intersection of Orchard Street and Edgewood Avenue when he was shot by someone in a vehicle.

Around 5:34 p.m., police received a second call of a gunshot victim at Yale New Haven Hospital on York Street. The second victim had non life-threatening injuries, according to medical personnel.

The second victim told police that he was walking in the 400 block of Orchard Street when he was shot.

Neither victim could give police a description of the suspect.

Police are investigating these two gunshot victims as one incident. Anyone with information has asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477)