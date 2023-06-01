NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in New Haven.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert for nine rounds of gunfire around 8:30 p.m. near Derby Avenue and George Street. Police then learned that two people with gunshot wounds were dropped off at a hospital.

Police said one of the victims suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound while the other sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition.

According to authorities, officers found nine fired cartridge casings and a handgun with an “obliterated” serial number hidden under a parked car near the crime scene on George Street.

Investigators are collecting evidence and searching for video surveillance footage and witnesses.

Anyone with information about the double shooting is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).