2-year-old points semi-automatic handgun at New Haven Detectives during investigation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people arrested after 2-year-old pointed a semi automatic handgun at detectives during an investigation on Dayton Street.

On June 25 at around 5:30 A.M., members of the New Haven Police Shooting Task Force, Criminal Intelligence Unit, along with members from various Federal Task Forces, conducted an investigation on the second floor of a home on Dayton Street.

Police said during the investigation, a 2-year-old pointed a semi-automatic handgun with a red laser attachment at detectives, that was left unattended on a bed. Detectives were able to secure the handgun without incident.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and responded to the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Joshua Talton and Wanesha Dawson were arrested. Both are facing charges including criminal possession of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, criminal negligent storage of a fire arm, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Interim Chief of Police Renee Dominguez provided a statement, “This incident is just one example of the types of situations the men and women of the New Haven Police Department potentially encounter on a daily basis. I commend the members of the New Haven Police Department who reacted quickly and calmly to resolve a dangerous situation.”

Talton was held on $700,000 bond and Dawson was held on $500,000 bond.