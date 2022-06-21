WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a two-year-old boy was shot in Waterbury.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Waterbury Hospital upon being notified by hospital staff that a juvenile gunshot victim had been brought into the emergency room.

Police identified the victim as a two-year-old boy with a sustained gunshot wound.

At this time, police said the boy is considered to be in stable condition and is being taken by LifeStar to CT Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

No further information is available at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.