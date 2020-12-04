20 New Haven businesses issued warning letters, infractions based on COVID safety conduct

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Coronavirus concerns in New Haven businesses. City officials announced Thursday that 20 local establishments in the Elm City have been issued warning letters or infractions based on COVID-19 safety conduct.
Following a Dec. 3 virtual press conference, here is the complete list of New Haven establishments that have been sent warning letters and those that have been given infractions.
The following establishments have been sent warning letters:
- Aden Croner Store-248 Grand
- C-Town-325 Ferry
- G-Mini Mart-604 Ferry
- Jax Grocery-1314 State
- Johnny Salami’s-205 Terminal Plaza
- Lamberti Packaging Co-207 Food Terminal Plaza
- Noodle House-132 Amity Road
- Wah Chun Restaurant-218 Grand
- Alma’s Deli-1464 Ella Grasso Blvd
- Best Deli Food Store-339 Ella Grasso Blvd
- Blake Street Convenience-295 Blake
- Eddy’s Food Center-276 Howard
- Frisco’s Pizza-345 Forbes Avenue
- Henry’s Barbershop-225 Farren
- Sing Wah-548 Whalley
- West Rock One Stop Food Mart-122 Wilmot Road
- Winchester Deli-265 Winchester Ave
- New Haven Grocery and More-1312 State
- A.F. Forbes-401 Forbes
- Justin’s Deli Market-304 Grand
The following establishments have been given infractions:
- Justin’s Deli Market-304 Grand
- A.F. Forbes-401 Forbes (2 infractions)