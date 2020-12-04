20 New Haven businesses issued warning letters, infractions based on COVID safety conduct

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Coronavirus concerns in New Haven businesses. City officials announced Thursday that 20 local establishments in the Elm City have been issued warning letters or infractions based on COVID-19 safety conduct.

Following a Dec. 3 virtual press conference, here is the complete list of New Haven establishments that have been sent warning letters and those that have been given infractions.

The following establishments have been sent warning letters:

Aden Croner Store-248 Grand

C-Town-325 Ferry

G-Mini Mart-604 Ferry

Jax Grocery-1314 State

Johnny Salami’s-205 Terminal Plaza

Lamberti Packaging Co-207 Food Terminal Plaza

Noodle House-132 Amity Road

Wah Chun Restaurant-218 Grand

Alma’s Deli-1464 Ella Grasso Blvd

Best Deli Food Store-339 Ella Grasso Blvd

Blake Street Convenience-295 Blake

Eddy’s Food Center-276 Howard

Frisco’s Pizza-345 Forbes Avenue

Henry’s Barbershop-225 Farren

Sing Wah-548 Whalley

West Rock One Stop Food Mart-122 Wilmot Road

Winchester Deli-265 Winchester Ave

New Haven Grocery and More-1312 State

A.F. Forbes-401 Forbes

Justin’s Deli Market-304 Grand

The following establishments have been given infractions: