20-year-old Bridgeport woman killed in New Haven weekend shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 20-year-old woman was pronounced deceased after a shooting that happened in the Newhallville neighborhood Saturday night.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to Sheffield Avenue on a report of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers located and secured a crime scene.

Police report a short time later, a 20-year-old Bridgeport woman was dropped off at Yale-New Haven Hospital by a private vehicle suffering from one gunshot wound.

Police report that the woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or 1-866-888-TIPS(8477).