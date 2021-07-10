20-year-old male shot and killed Saturday morning in New Haven, officials say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

According to officials, a 20-year-old man was shot sometime between 4 A.M. and 5 A.M. on Lombard Street between Poplar and Ferry.

The man was pronounced dead. It is unclear as to whether the man died at the scene of the incident, or at the hospital.

In a released statement, Mayor Justin Elicker said “I was just on the scene, and this loss of life is heartbreaking. The national trend of increased violence is battering families and unfortunately New Haven isn’t immune to the trend.” He continues, “Earlier this week I joined our team for the twice monthly COMPSTAT meeting where we discussed the increased walking and bike beats which we’ve expanded to address this violence.”

Investigators are currently at the scene and it is still active.

News 8 is working to obtain further details from New Haven Police Department regarding the circumstances of this fatal incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 app and WTNH.com for further updates.

