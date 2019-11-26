20-year-old man shot, injured in New Haven

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday night.

Police say that just after 11 p.m., officers responded to Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus to investigate a walk-in gunshot victim.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from New Haven, had been taken to the hospital by private car, suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.

He is currently listed in stable but critical condition and his identity has not been released.

It’s unclear how the victim got shot and police say that the location of the incident remains under investigation.

