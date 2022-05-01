MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 20-year-old was riding a motorcycle when he hit another car and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The incident was reported to officers around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the area of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane.

Upon arrival, they found 20-year-old Austin Micha of Milford. He was identified as the owner of the 2022 BMW S1000 RR. The other vehicle involved was a 2017 Lexus driven by 49-year-old Sangjin Nam of Orange.

According to the investigation, Micha was driving west on Boston Post Road and Nam was traveling north from the driveway of 1201 Boston Post Road onto Cedarhurst Lane. Micha was pronounced dead on the scene.

This accident is still under investigation and police have not indicated who was at fault. Anyone who witnessed the accident is urged to contact Milford Police.