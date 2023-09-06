WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police say a 20-year-old was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Waterbury.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim and motor vehicle crash around 7:28 p.m. in the area of 69 Lounsbury Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene they found a vehicle that had crashed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle who crashed, identified as a 20-year-old man, was then found nearby with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is considered to be in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation. Stay with News 8 for updates.