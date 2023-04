Meriden police say the pictured drugs were intended to be sold in Waterbury. (Source: Meriden Police Department)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden seized 200,000 bags of fentanyl, 22 kilos of narcotics and $150,000 in cash on Sunday as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the Waterbury area, according to police.

Four people were arrested as part of the investigation, according to Meriden police. The agency did not name the four people who were arrested.

The group was arrested on federal criminal complaints and were charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.