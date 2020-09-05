2020 Faxon Law New Haven Road Race goes virtual

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Normally, at this time, thousands would be preparing for the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race.

The pandemic won’t stop the runners from competing but, they might be a little lonely when they take to the streets.

The 43rd annual race will be held virtually from Sept. 4 – Sept. 7.

Participants can register for the virtual half marathon, 20K, 5K, or Kids Fun Run and participate at the time and place of their choosing.

Results will be self-reported and compiled into a race results database. Race organizers look forward to participants sharing their experiences on social media.

“It’s really a celebration of New Haven, of physical fitness, and gives us an opportunity to show off our community,” said Michael Dolan, Faxon Law New Haven Road Race President.

People can still sign up online.

