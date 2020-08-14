2020 NHdocs to go on amid pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While many events across the nation were canceled because of the pandemic, NHdocs will go on.

NHdocs, or the 2020 New Haven Documentary Film Festival, will take place online and at several locations within the city, including Sally’s Apizza, Park of the Arts, Choupette Creperie and Cafe and Whitneyville Cultural Commons.

The festival will take place from Aug. 18-23.

The events Executive Director, Gorman Bechard, spoke with News 8 about the event. Watch his full interview in the video above.

More information can also be found online.