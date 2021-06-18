2021 in-person Arts & Ideas Festival kicks off in New Haven

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Arts & Ideas Festival is taking place this summer, starting June 18.

It’s back in-person this year after a virtual celebration last year due to the COVID pandemic lockdowns. The 10 day event on the New Haven Green will have activities, art, food and more.

For those not comfortable with in-person gatherings, you can also take part in some fun, virtual activities too.

There can only be 700 people on the Green at once, and so you will be required to pre-register for in-person activities. See the full calendar of events on the Arts & Ideas Festival website.

