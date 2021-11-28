Runners dress in festive costumes for 2021 Jingle Bell Run in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Getting some exercise to work off that Thanksgiving dinner all for a good cause!

The 2021 New Haven ‘Jingle Bell Run’ was held Sunday. The event was held in-person with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. It was a chance for people to dress up in festive costumes and hit the ground running.

Lauren Amendola, the executive director of the Arthritis Foundation Connecticut told News 8, “It’s a festive fun-run, a timed or un-timed 5K event to raise money, awareness, and funds for the Arthritis Foundation…We want to continue to grow it, get more people, and continue it every year.”

About 100 runners showed up for Sunday’s run.