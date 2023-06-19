NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday’s weather could not be beat for a day on the golf course, and that’s exactly where people will spend their day for the 2023 Shamrock Open.

Golfers will tee off at the Alling Memorial Golf Course in New Haven as part of the tournament.

The annual event will kick-off with a shotgun start of 8:30 a.m. at the Laurel View Country Club.

The Shamrock Open is one of the biggest fundraisers for the New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade — and it’s also a great excuse to get outside and spend some times with friends, all for a great cause.

“Well, you’re out here on a beautiful day, you’re surrounded by a lot of great foursomes, you’ve got a lot of great people, and a bad day at the golf course is still better than a good day at work,” Shamrock Open Grand Marshal Seamus Bohan said.

All proceeds of this event will benefit next years Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Planning is already underway for the 2024 parade.

The day of golf includes: 18 holes of golf (scramble format), golf cart, breakfast, lunch at the turn, complementary beverages and a clam bake dinner at Anthony’s Ocean View Fine Catering with an open bar from 2 to 6 p.m.

The event is sold out, which is great news for next year’s parade.