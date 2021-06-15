21-year-old man shot, killed near Thorn St. in New Haven; PD investigating as homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

Mayor Justin Elicker was on the scene and told News 8 a 21-year-old man was shot and later died at the hospital.

The incident occurred on Thorn Street near Columbus Ave. between West and Bond Streets.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

This shooting comes just hours after Mayor Elicker and police leadership held a press conference to unveil reestablished Shooting Task Force. Following Tuesday night’s homicide, Mayor Elicker said, “I was on the scene this evening. I’m committed to doing everything in my power to keep our city safe.”

In 2020 Connecticut saw a 30% increase in homicides, and New Haven is not an island, which is why we’re working with regional partners to address this rise. The work is not easy, but we’re taking a multi-pronged, city-wide approach to combating the violence. The shooting task force is a critical component of that effort, but we’ve also opened the re-entry welcome center to provide resources to returning citizens, we’re increasing youth programing through our Summer Reset Program, and we’re holding call-ins through Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Longevity – both programs seek to prevent violence by engaging high-risk populations. Finally, we’re increasing the number of street outreach workers and violence interruption specialists who work to stop retaliatory shootings.” – Mayor Justin Elicker

