21-year-old man shot, killed near Thorn St. in New Haven; PD investigating as homicide

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

Mayor Justin Elicker was on the scene and told News 8 a 21-year-old man was shot and later died at the hospital.

The incident occurred on Thorn Street near Columbus Ave. between West and Bond Streets.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

This shooting comes just hours after Mayor Elicker and police leadership held a press conference to unveil reestablished Shooting Task Force. Following Tuesday night’s homicide, Mayor Elicker said, “I was on the scene this evening. I’m committed to doing everything in my power to keep our city safe.” 

In 2020 Connecticut saw a 30% increase in homicides, and New Haven is not an island, which is why we’re working with regional partners to address this rise. The work is not easy, but we’re taking a multi-pronged, city-wide approach to combating the violence.

The shooting task force is a critical component of that effort, but we’ve also opened the re-entry welcome center to provide resources to returning citizens, we’re increasing youth programing through our Summer Reset Program, and we’re holding call-ins through Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Longevity – both programs seek to prevent violence by engaging high-risk populations. Finally, we’re increasing the number of street outreach workers and violence interruption specialists who work to stop retaliatory shootings.” 

– Mayor Justin Elicker

This is breaking news. We will bring you the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven mayoral candidate calling Mayor Elicker's 'yes' in Board of Ed. vote on principal's use of racial slur lack of leadership

News /

New warning from government to prevent accidental drownings this summer; Waterbury offering free swimming lessons

News /

Fireworks coming back to New Haven 2021; News 8 proud media sponsor of July 4 display

News /

New Haven area leaders announce 'shooting taskforce'

News /

New Haven bike shop sees low inventory, increase in repairs due to pandemic

News /

Norton School receives national recognition for academic performance

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss