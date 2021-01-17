Police: 21-year-old man stabbed by former friend during fight in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed by his friend on Sunday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 44 William St. after receiving reports that an adult male has been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers located the 21-year-old victim lying on the porch of a home. He was awake and told police that his friend assaulted him.

The unidentified man said he was walking in the area of East Main Street at Williams Street when he ran into the 21-year-old Juan Coreano.

He said the pair started a friendly conversation which then escalated to a physical altercation.

During the fight, Coreano reportedly stabbed the victim twice with a small fixed blade knife: Once in the lower back and once in the right arm. The victim was taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to recover the knife used in the assault from a home on Wolcott Street, where Coreano reportedly disposed of it. This knife was seized and logged into evidence.

Coreano was arrested and charged with assault first-degree, breach of peace second-degree, tampering with evidence and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division responded to assist with the investigation.