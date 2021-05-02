21-year-old New Haven man in stable condition after being shot in pelvic area near Eastern Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Eastern Street and Jackson Lane Sunday night.

New Haven Police says they were dispatched to the area at 7:46 P.M. after receiving 911 calls in regards to a person shot.

Officers located the 21-year-old New Haven resident, who was suffering from a single gun shot wound to the pelvic area.

Police say he is at the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

More information will be released as it becomes available. Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with Police contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.