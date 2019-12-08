Closings
21-year-old found in the street, shot dead in Hamden homicide

New Haven

by: Britney Dixon

Hamden Police_45471

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are investigating after a man was shot dead early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. they responded to a report of shots fired on Whiting Street. Once on scene, they located a man laying in the street. He suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, 21-year-old Dennis Allen-Paige, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden Police at 203-230-4000 or Detective Mark Sheppard at 203-230-4047.

Whiting Street, Hamden, where Allen-Paige was found Sunday early morning.

