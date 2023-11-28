NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old woman was in critical condition on Tuesday after being shot Monday night in New Haven, according to police.

The woman was found inside of a house on Blake Street near Whittlesey Avenue, according to officers. She had been shot in the back and stomach.

Police initially thought that the suspected shooter was barricaded in a home on Blake Street. However, they were not found inside. Authorities have not publicly released their description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.