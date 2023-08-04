NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 21st annual “Potato and Corn Festival” kicked off on Friday night in North Branford.

The “PoCo Fest” has tens of thousands of attendees each year.

The event is known for its starchy staples and delicious corn on the cob.

The festival has rides, games, food vendors and live music. Attendees can check out ax throwing, chainsaw carving, helicopter rides and the Wee Wee Wee Racing Pigs at the festival.

Fireworks will also be held at the “PoCo Fest” on Saturday night.